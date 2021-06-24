Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool.

The 22-year-old made five appearances for the Reds last season as he established himself as second choice behind Alisson.

He also made his debut for the Republic of Ireland earlier this month, keeping a clean sheet in a substitute appearance against Hungary.

"Being thrown into the Champions League and Premier League games was big for my development," Kelleher told the club's website., external

“It gave me a lot of confidence to try to push on, to try to keep pushing Ali, because I can play at that kind of level as well and do well."