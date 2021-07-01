Despite a post-Anfield career that has taken Rafael Benitez to Italy, Spain, back to England and then to China, the family home remains on Merseyside.

While Benitez's love of Liverpool and its people is not defined by a tribal club divide, it is understandable some might disagree with his appointment at Everton.

Fifteen years ago, he made the mistake of referring to the Toffees as "a small club", although it was a phrase somewhat lost in translation.

It was not something meant in a disrespectful way towards the club, but about their style. Quite understandably, it has stuck in the mind of fans.

But whatever anyone might feel about the rights and wrongs of the appointment, what cannot be denied is the enormous contribution he and his family have made to the people of Merseyside.

In 2011, his wife set up the Montse Benitez Foundation, which aimed to help raise money for local charities with annual funding of less than £15,000. It has helped Evertonians, as well as Liverpool supporters.

Even after Benitez left his job as Reds manager, the charity supported the Liverpool Women's Hospital and Hillsborough Families' Support Group, and continues to raise money for the community.

