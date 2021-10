Manchester United's Harry Maguire was BBC Sport readers' highest-rated England player across Euro 2020.

The United captain's injury at the end of last season meant he missed out on the first two matches of the tournament - but he was then ever present as the Three Lions reached their first final since 1966.

Maguire was included in Uefa's team of the tournament, alongside England team-mates Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling.

How you rated England's players in Euro 2020