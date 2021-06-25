BBC Sport

A year ago today...champions at last

image source, Getty Images
Published

As Chelsea forward Willian's penalty hit the back of the Manchester City net on 25 June 2020, 30 years of waiting for a league title officially ended for Liverpool.

In the season where football was on pause for three months, the Reds won their 19th top-flight title - and it was also the earliest Premier League title win with seven matches to go.

Liverpool had beaten Crystal Palace 4-0 the night before to extend their lead at the top, meaning City - champions in the previous two seasons - could afford no further slip-ups. But their 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge ended any mathematical hope of catching the runaway leaders.

Jurgen Klopp's side had come within a whisker the year before, losing only one game and finishing - in second - with 97 points.

But they were even more relentless in 2019-20, sweeping all aside to win 26 of their first 27 league matches - the best record from the start of a campaign by any team in Europe's top five leagues.