As Chelsea forward Willian's penalty hit the back of the Manchester City net on 25 June 2020, 30 years of waiting for a league title officially ended for Liverpool.

In the season where football was on pause for three months, the Reds won their 19th top-flight title - and it was also the earliest Premier League title win with seven matches to go.

Liverpool had beaten Crystal Palace 4-0 the night before to extend their lead at the top, meaning City - champions in the previous two seasons - could afford no further slip-ups. But their 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge ended any mathematical hope of catching the runaway leaders.

Jurgen Klopp's side had come within a whisker the year before, losing only one game and finishing - in second - with 97 points.

But they were even more relentless in 2019-20, sweeping all aside to win 26 of their first 27 league matches - the best record from the start of a campaign by any team in Europe's top five leagues.