Harry Kane is set to leave Tottenham and join Manchester City in a Premier League record £160m deal that would earn the 27-year-old £400,000 a week. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, City are prepared to offer one of Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva or Raheem Sterling as part of a deal. (FourFourTwo), external

Spurs are interested in Atalanta defender Cristian Romero and have bid £34m plus £8m in add-ons for the 23-year-old Argentine. (Mail), external

A swap involving Davinson Sanchez may be part of the deal. (Gianluigi Longari for Sportitalia), external

Centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers, 23, is the subject of interest from Newcastle United. (90Min), external

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column