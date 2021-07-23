Transfer news: Milan target Ziyech loan deal
Hakim Ziyech may leave Stamford Bridge on loan, with AC Milan keen to sign the winger. (Calcio Mercato - in Italian), external
Chelsea are interested in free agent Sergio Romero as the Blues continue their search for a third-choice keeper to provide cover for Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga. (Telegraph - subscription required), external
Meanwhile, Eden Hazard has made it clear a return to Chelsea is out of the question after Spanish media reported he had been offered to the Blues as Real Madrid look to offload him. (Mirror), external
Chelsea have opened talks with right-back Dujon Sterling over a new contract after the 21-year-old fully recovered from a career-threatening injury. (Football.London), external