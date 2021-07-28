Every season, a group of young players make the first big step on the journey to becoming Premier League stars - and is this the year for Marc Guehi?

Guehi is emblematic of a changing of the guard at Crystal Palace, from the mature, experienced squad under Roy Hodgson to a younger one with burgeoning promise led by Patrick Vieira.

Regarded as one of the most promising centre-backs in the country, 21-year-old Guehi joined this summer from Chelsea for a fee believed to be about £18m and has not come to sit on the bench.

After two impressive loan spells at Swansea in the Championship, his playing time would have been limited at Stamford Bridge, but at Palace his combination of physical strength and technical ability fits the bill perfectly.

With a number of senior first-team figures having left the club, Guehi will line up alongside other young, promising recent recruits at Selhurst Park, including forward pair Jean-Philippe Mateta and Michael Olise.

Who else could be this season's breakout Premier League star?