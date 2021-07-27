Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich says staying in the Premier League is the “main goal” for the club in the 2021-22 campaign.

Despite a ninth-place finish on their return to the top flight last season, the Polish international admits they must learn from other teams’ experiences.

“I don’t want to stand here and say we need to get to Europa and Champions League because Sheffield United showed us that the second season is very difficult," Klich told BBC Radio Leeds.

“The main goal for everyone is to just stay in the league.”

Klich scored four goals and provided five assists in 35 appearances for United last season and he says he is looking forward to having a full stadium for their opening fixture against Manchester United on 14 August.

“I can’t wait to see Old Trafford filled with the fans. Especially our fans, because our away fans are unbelievably good.”

Listen to the full Klich interview on BBC Sounds