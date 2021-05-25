Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been named in the 33-man provisional England squad for the European Championship.

Phillips, 25, has seven caps and started all three World Cup qualifiers in March.

However, there is no place for 17-goal top scorer Patrick Bamford, with Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins again being preferred by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.

Former United defender Ben White is one of four uncapped players in the extended list.

The final 26-man squad for this summer's tournament will be confirmed on Tuesday, 1 June.

