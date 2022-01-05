James, Leicester: Buy Tarkowski, Digne and an attacking midfielder; Sell Mendy, Vestergaard, Bertrand and Perez.

Thomas Rakowicz, Winchester: I'd love to see Leicester sign Coutinho back to the Premier League and hopefully get him back to his best.

Padraig Reid, Ireland: Need to invest in a centre-back who's a good organiser and is quick strong and good in the air.

Nick Early, Leicestershire: In urgent need of players with all the injuries and players at Afcon. But no panic buys please. I would sooner play with academy players than buy players that aren't right for Leicester.

