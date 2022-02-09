Lawro's predictions: Aston Villa v Leeds

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Leeds are still missing Patrick Bamford and I don't think they will really get going until he returns, hopefully by the end of this month.

Aston Villa, in contrast, are flying at the moment. Even when they've lost under Steven Gerrard, they have played well and they are looking up the table while Leeds are still glancing over their shoulder.

James's prediction: 2-0

Leeds are getting back to where they were last season but Villa have been so good under Steven Gerrard.

