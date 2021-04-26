Sam Greenwood scored his 10th goal of the season for Leeds United Under-23s in a 1-1 draw at Fulham on Monday - the Premier League 2 Division 2 champions' penultimate game of the campaign.

Greenwood, 19, started alongside Crysencio Summerville and Jamie Shackleton 24 hours after the trio were unused first-team substitutes against Manchester United.

Top scorer Joe Gelhardt missed out with what I understand to be a slight injury picked up in training. He has just one more goal than Greenwood - so who will end up on top after next Monday's final fixture against Burnley?

Greenwood's only senior appearance came in January's 3-0 FA Cup defeat at Crawley. Summerville, 19, and 18-year-old Gelhardt are yet to make it off the bench. But all may be nearing their Premier League breakthroughs.

They will have earned it when it comes - as head coach Marcelo Bielsa says: “It's about playing them because they deserve to play over those players who play more regularly, or that they can take advantage of absences by showing they have the level required."

Just ask Robbie Gotts who was an unused substitute 35 times before starting at Arsenal in the FA Cup last season!