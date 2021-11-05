Tuchel hopes Mount can still join England squad

After missing wins over Newcastle and Malmo, Thomas Tuchel revealed Mason Mount is back in the Chelsea squad after struggling with his wisdom teeth.

"He's in the squad for tomorrow and can play some minutes," said Tuchel.

"But we will need to wait for the reaction because it seems like a proper treatment has to be done."

Tuchel hopes Mount can still meet up with the England squad next week, but says treatment is a priority.

He added: "We will always push and encourage him, there is no doubt. We are proud when he's selected, he's proud when he's selected.

"But we have full responsibility for his health, and there is something going on which we need to take care about.

"The treatment needs to be done. This is the first priority, and we will do everything to make it happen that maybe Mason can also join the England squad."