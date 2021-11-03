Brighton v Newcastle: Head-to-head stats
Brighton have never lost in eight previous Premier League meetings with Newcastle (won four drawn four), with the Seagulls conceding just one goal in those games.
Newcastle have faced Brighton without winning more often than they have any other side in the Premier League (drawn four, lost four).
Albion won both league matches against the Magpies 3-0 last season – the previous six games between the sides in the competition had produced just four goals combined (three for Brighton, one for Newcastle).