Brentford 1-2 Norwich: The pick of the stats

  • Brentford have suffered four consecutive league defeats for the first time since December 2016 under Dean Smith in the Championship.

  • Norwich have ended a run of 20 Premier League matches without a win (drawn two, lost 18), with this their first victory in the top-flight since February 2020 against Leicester City.

  • After 25 winless Premier League matches in London, Norwich City registered their first top-flight victory in the capital since April 2012, when they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 under Paul Lambert.