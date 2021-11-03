Malmo 0-1 Chelsea: Tuchel's reaction

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, whose side need one point to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League, said: "We got the job done. We wanted a result, needed the result, expected the result, and delivered.

"We had a lot of shots, and a lot of touches in the opponents’ half in the first half but we couldn’t score. We wanted to increase the intensity level a bit in the second half to force a goal, and we were clinical enough to score.

"Control was on our side. We didn't suffer difficult situations in our box, we didn’t allow awkward situations. We never lost concentration.

"It was a deserved win, a close one. There are a lot of reasons why you can stumble, the pitch wasn’t in good condition, two away games and a lot of travelling, some injured players, but we don’t need to look for reasons because we got the job done."