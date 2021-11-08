Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Liverpool’s 25-match unbeaten run is over and West Ham’s 3-2 victory means they’ve also leapfrogged the Reds in the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp’s team go into the international on the back of a run of just two wins in their last six league matches. That won’t set the alarm bells ringing, there’s no need for that, but for two league games in a row, they’ve lacked their usual creativity and cutting edge in the final third.

The Champions League matches against Atletico Madrid may have taken a toll physically and mentally. At London Stadium they were short on conviction in key areas and were unusually predictable at times.

Alisson Becker is one of the finest goalkeepers around but he was well below par against the Hammers. He was at fault for the first and third West Ham goals.

But looking for Liverpool’s shortcomings undervalues another excellent day for West Ham. In the second half in particular they played with exuberance and a sense of purpose that Liverpool couldn’t match.

The end of a long unbeaten run won’t bother Klopp too much. He’ll be working flat out after the international break, to put the building blocks in position for the next one.