Can Rafa turn Everton's tide?

James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

One month ago, Everton were coming off the back of a moral-boosting 1-1 draw at Manchester United, a game they could have won. They were fifth in the table and their next three fixtures read West Ham, Watford and Wolves.

It's hard not to imagine Rafael Benitez and his squad looking at that run as an opportunity to pick up points and maintain their position at the top of the table.

The cold facts are that Everton have gone on to lose all three of those games; not a single point to show. Between now and Christmas they'll face Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Leicester and Tottenham, not to mention tricky trips to Brentford and Crystal Palace.

Everton have lost their form and confidence and the worry for supporters will have been the side’s lack of fight in the first half at Wolves on Monday, in response to the embarrassing 5-2 home defeat by Watford a week before.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Lucas Digne, Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina have all been missing, yet Benitez will know the players remaining must do much, much better against Tottenham on Sunday, who arrive with a new manager.

A win against Spurs could take them up as far as fifth again, while defeat might take them as low as 14th.

You get the feeling Everton’s season is at a crossroads.