'I handled speculation well'

Tottenham striker Harry Kane believes he dealt with summer speculation linking him with a move to Manchester City “well”.

Kane, 28, was the subject of interest from City, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy turning down a £100m offer.

He believed he had a gentleman's agreement with Levy to leave the club during the summer.

Kane has managed five club goals this season compared to being on 13 at the same stage of the last campaign.

"There was a lot of speculation over the summer -- that's the first real time that's happened to me," Kane said.

"But that's part and parcel of being a big player, having to deal with those situations, and I think I dealt with it well. Now it's about focusing.

"I think from my point of view it's easy for people to look for an excuse when you are not on form or scoring as many as usual.”

Kane, currently on international duty, also feels he has felt the impact of a testing summer where he helped England reach the final of Euro 2020.

"It's always hard when you finish a major tournament,” he added. “The last two tournaments we've got to a semi-final then a final, and it takes a lot out of you.

"Losing a European final for your country at Wembley will probably stay with me for the rest of my career. You never really get over those things, unless we go and win a major tournament.

"It's not just physically, it's mentally as well. Then before you know it you're back playing in the Premier League so I guess you never really have a chance to take it all in and learn from what happened."