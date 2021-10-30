Watford 0-1 Southampton: Hasenhuttl reaction

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl told BBC Match of the Day: "We could have scored more today. We had massive chances. It should be 3-0 or 4-0 at half-time.

"When it is just one it is a chance for the opponent. The rest of the performance was good but we need to be more clinical. One good save from Alex [McCarthy]. It was a deserved win.

"I cannot remember a lot of times when we are sitting calm at the end of games. That is what it is like being a manager at this club. We have been close to winning away but today it was a good performance.

"We have a young team and a few new players. It takes time to adapt. The hard work we put in is now showing. Every weekend is tough but we knew we had a decisive weeks coming up where we have to take points. We have two wins in three games and a good performance."