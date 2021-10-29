George Cummins, BBC Sport

Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal travel to Leicester on Saturday.

Here are the key points from the Gunners boss:

The sickness bug that led to Ben White being substituted in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup win over Leeds is still affecting Mikel Arteta’s squad;

The Arsenal manager did not reveal other names but he did say that White hasn’t been able to train and will be assessed later today: "He had a bit of sickness and was feeling some tummy aches, hopefully today he will be OK";

Pablo Mari was due to start against Leeds on Tuesday but was absent with the same illness;

Arteta ruled himself out of the Barcelona job saying he is solely focused on Arsenal: "I am extremely happy at Arsenal. I am privileged to be here and my only focus is here";

He revealed loan manager Ben Knapper and technical director Edu watched loan player William Saliba play for Marseille on Sunday but the Gunners boss says a decision on his future will be made next summer: "He is our player and naturally that will happen but we have to sit down in the summer and decide what the best step is next".

