Leicester v Watford: Head-to-head stats
Leicester have lost just one of their last 12 home league games against Watford (W9 D2), a 2-1 defeat in April 2013 in the Championship. The Foxes have won each of their last five games by an aggregate score of 11-1.
Watford have never previously kept a clean sheet in 20 top-flight meetings with Leicester – it’s the most one team has faced another in top-flight history while conceding in every match.
Four of the last five Premier League fixtures between Leicester and Watford have seen a goal scored in the 90th minute (5 in total). In the one game in this run where there was no 90th minute goal, a player was sent off in the final minute instead.