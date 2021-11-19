Lawro's predictions: Liverpool v Arsenal

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Arsenal are unbeaten in their past 10 games in all competitions, but this is by far their biggest test since that run started.

I know they won at Leicester in October but arguably their best player that day was goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who made save after save.

Still, the fact they aren't losing is important - because I usually expect them to win a lot of games, but lose a few as well.

You can see the improvement from front to back - in attack Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette seem to be playing with a smile on their faces and Ben White has settled everything down at the back.

Let's see how they get on at Anfield before we get carried away though.

Liverpool looked porous in the final half-hour of their defeat by West Ham so I'd fancy Arsenal to create chances against them. The question is, will the Gunners hold out?

Zuzu's prediction: Arsenal have been playing well but Liverpool are going to win this one, aren't they? 2-1

