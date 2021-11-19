Arsenal can go above Liverpool - but Arteta needs young stars to sparkle

George Cummins, BBC Sport

Arsenal’s record at Anfield is poor. They haven’t won there in the league since 2012, losing six of the past eight and conceding 28 goals along the way.

But if the Gunners win on Saturday, they will go above Liverpool into fourth place, regardless of other results. The unbeaten run of 10 matches has given Arteta confidence that they can go to Liverpool and leave with three points.

“First of all, you have to believe that you can go there and beat them, " he said. "If somebody is not with that mindset, they should not put the shirt on and go to Anfield.

"It is always a test. It’s a fascinating stadium to play football. You have to be at your best. You have to raise the level to your maximum standards, because if you don’t, you will get exposed."

And do they have a special plan for the league’s top scorer Mohamed Salah?

"We have a plan, like every week, with strengths and weaknesses to expose the weaknesses they have. It is one of the toughest places to go in the league, that’s for sure," the Spaniard added.

"For the environment, for the energy that stadium creates, for the quality of the opponent, for the quality of the coach that they have - for many reasons."

Arteta, Santi Cazorla and Abou Diaby were immense the last time Arsenal won in the league at Anfield. The manager needs his young stars to do the same if they want to walk away with three points this time.