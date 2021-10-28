Wolves v Everton: What does the form show?
Since losing their first three Premier League matches under Bruno Lage, Wolves have taken 13 points from their six matches (won four, drawn one, lost one). Indeed, since the start of September, only Chelsea (five) have more Premier League wins than Wolves (four).
Everton have lost their last two Premier League matches but haven’t lost three in a row since October-November 2020 under Carlo Ancelotti.
The Toffees have conceded nine Premier League goals in the final 30 minutes of games this season, with only Norwich City conceding more in this time (13). Against Watford, they became only the third team in Premier League history to concede four goals in the final 15 minutes of a game, after Southampton against Derby in September 1997 and Nottingham Forest against Manchester United in February 1999.