Gerrard to face inevitable Liverpool questions

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Today, after a prolonged pause since his appointment, Steven Gerrard will take some questions from the media outside Aston Villa FC itself.

It will have been time well spent if at some point over the last week he has prepared a response about Liverpool, and to answer the idea that he is merely at Villa Park to pass the time until he is appointed there, maybe in two years, maybe more.

This is an inevitable thought but also remains an irrelevant one, for the medium term at the very least. There are far more pressing concerns for Villa - and for him - than that.

Even if that is his long-term ambition, and it need not necessarily be so, it can only follow making a success of Villa first. There is much to achieve to do that. There are the makings of a strong team here, Dean Smith has left plenty to work with, but they will need development - and so will Gerrard himself, still being early in his career.

He may well give a curt dismissal to any speculation about Liverpool today, and would be wise to do so.