Former Aston Villa, Norwich and Ipswich manager Paul Lambert has spoken of his experience at being invited into Pep Guardiola’s office for some tactical insight.

Lambert, who left his most recent role at Ipswich in February, says he went to visit Guardiola in Germany when the Spaniard was in charge of Bayern Munich between 2013 and 2016.

“I went to see Pep when he was at Bayern,” Lambert told BBC Scotland’s Sacked in the Morning Podcast.

“I had met him before. I went at night when he was training Bayern. He invited me into his office.

“That office smelled better than a cosmetics store in Glasgow. His office was immaculate. The smell was brilliant, a little music on.

“He says ‘take a seat, what do you want to know?’ I said ‘I came to your game against Manchester City and it was the best 10-man performance I had ever seen. You were so dominant’.

“He showed me some things on the tactics board. His hands moved at 100mph. I didn’t have a clue where the markers were going.

“If you meet these kind of guys, if you don’t take things away from them, you’re going to be a mug.

“The experience is invaluable. When you do get sacked as a manager I try to utilise it by meeting different people.”

