Barcelona are "working silently" on a deal to tempt Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah to the Nou Camp, with new boss Xavi wanting the 29-year-old "at all costs". (El Nacional - in Catalan), external

Meanwhile, the Reds face competition for 21-year-old Monaco and France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who is also wanted by Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle United, as well as Real Madrid, Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich. (El Nacional, via Sun), external

