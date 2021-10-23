Crystal Palace v Newcastle: Confirmed team news

Patrick Vieira makes one change to the team that drew 2-2 at Arsenal on Monday evening.

Michael Olise replaces Jordan Ayew, who is joined on the bench by fit-again Wilfried Zaha.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Milivojevic, McArthur, Olise, Gallagher, Edouard, Benteke

Subs: Butland, Tomkins, Kouyate, Ayew, Zaha, Hughes, Mateta, Schlupp, Clyne