Smith 'deserved more time at Villa'

Dean Smith had "enough credit in the bank" to be given more time to turn things around at Aston Villa, according to Dan Bardell from the Villa View podcast.

Smith was sacked on Sunday after five successive defeats left the Midlands club 16th in the Premier League.

"I think he had enough credit in the bank to be given a little bit more time and I think he deserved that," Bardell told the Football Daily podcast.

"But I also get the point that if you lose five games in a row and get progressively worse over that time then I guess the owners and chief execs are going to get a bit antsy.

"I just look at the names potentially coming in and I don’t think there is a dead cert there who could potentially do a better job."

