West Ham v Tottenham: Team news

Ryan Fredericks and Mark Noble are back in contention for West Ham after brief injury lay-offs, with both featuring as substitutes in the Europa League win over Genk.

Top scorer Michail Antonio is set to return after being rested in midweek.

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo will revert to his strongest side after making 11 changes for Thursday's Europa Conference League defeat by Vitesse.

Matt Doherty and Ryan Sessegnon remain sidelined.

