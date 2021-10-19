Lacazette brought the fire - Sambi Lokonga

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga praised team-mate Alexandre Lacazette for his stoppage-time equaliser against Crystal Palace.

"I think Lacazette did well today," the Belgian said. "He backed me, he backed the team. I think when we come on we have to bring this mentality that Lacazette did.

"I think he brought fire when he came on and that's what we need to try to do every time somebody comes on."

Lokonga was disappointed with how the Gunners let their lead slip, with errors from himself and Thomas Partey leading to Palace's two goals.

"I think they (the goals) are from two mistakes, one of them mine as well," the 21-year-old midfielder said.

"It is an area where I cannot lose the ball, so it is difficult to speak about the goals when I made a mistake.

"It is difficult to say that we started the game well because we only had the goal. I think after that we relaxed too much because we had to look for the second goal, we had to put more pressure on them and we didn't.

"I want to play the next game as quick as possible. When you play a game like this, you are hungry inside because I made a mistake. I want to play the next game as quick as possible to change everything."