Another point for Norwich - but when will they score?

Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

Being a football manager is like painting the Forth Bridge. Norwich City’s leaky defence looked like undermining any hopes they had of staying up in the opening weeks of the season. They shipped 16 goals in the first six Premier League games with a catalogue of individual errors.

Successive clean sheets against Burnley and Brighton feel like a small step in the right direction. It would be a giant leap if the Canaries weren’t so toothless at the other end of the pitch. Daniel Farke’s next task is to solve the issue of goalscoring. His side have managed just two in the league this season, both from Teemu Pukki and one of those was a penalty.

In fact since project restart Norwich have scored three goals in 18 Premier League games. It’s a run of 26 since they last got two in a top flight game.

Josh Sargent’s failure to find an open net in the goalless draw against Brighton rather summed up City’s issues.

They look more difficult to break down since the addition of a third centre back but do they have sufficient quality and a plan to start scoring more regularly? The challenges of managing Norwich City in the Premier League are never ending.