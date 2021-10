Manchester United will be without injured France pair Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial for their Champions League game with Atalanta on Wednesday.

Edinson Cavani and Fred could return after missing the defeat by Leicester City because of the late finish of South American World Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka returns from suspension after his Uefa ban was halved to one game.

United sit third in Group F on three points.

Pick and share your Manchester United XI here