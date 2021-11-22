Abramovich won't be at Juventus match

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will not attend the club's Champions League game at home to Juventus on Tuesday despite visiting Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Russian billionaire visited the club for the first time since withdrawing a United Kingdom visa application in 2018 to host an event which was attended by Israeli president Isaac Herzog.

That led to fans anticipating the 55-year-old would see his team at Stamford Bridge but Abramovich has a prior commitment to a charity and will not be in the country on Tuesday.

The last Chelsea match that Abramovich attended was the Champions League final win over Manchester City in May, which was held in Porto.

It is understood he entered the UK using an Israeli passport after ongoing issues with his investor visa three years ago. A delay in renewing the document came amid increasing diplomatic tensions between London and Moscow.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said of Abramovich on Monday: "He is in love with the game, he's in love with the details, he wants to know everything about what's going on at Cobham.

"And we keep him posted, because he has such a genuine interest and love for the game.

"If he's not here I know he will watch and follow us closely and so we put a show on a daily basis, and by putting on a show I mean hard work."