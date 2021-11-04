Spurs v Vitesse: Confirmed team news

Antonio Conte names a first-choice Spurs team for his first game.

Sergio Reguilon replaces Giovani lo Celso in the only change from the 3-0 defeat by Manchester United in Nuno's final game.

That presumably indicates a wing-back system for the hosts.

A big boost for Vitesse as Maximilian Wittek - who scored the winner in their first game with Spurs - is passed fit.

The Dutch side make two changes from that game a couple of weeks ago. Thomas Buitink and Yann Gboho replace Oussama Darfalou and Lois Openda.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Dier, Romero, Davies, Emerson, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Reguilon, Lucas Moura, Kane, Son. Subs: Doherty, Sanchez, Winks, Rodon, Lo Celso, Alli, Gollini, Bergwijn, Tanganga, Ndombele, Austin, Scarlett.

Vitesse: Schubert, Doekhi, Rasmussen, Wittek, Dasa, Bero, Bazoer, Tronstad, Buitink, Gboho, Frederiksen. Subs: Openda, Darfalou, Oroz, Hajek, Von Moos, Domgjoni, Houwen, Yapi, Vroegh, Cornelisse, Huisman, van haveren.