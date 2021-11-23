Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: Antonio Conte has an enormous amount of work to do at Spurs. However, he could do much worse than start building his team around the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The Denmark international is a serious, no-nonsense individual who appears to have all the characteristics Conte admires. The Italian manager's passion for the game and will to win is compelling. It will take some time before Spurs can match that and that's why he needs time.

