The presence of Antonio Conte as Tottenham manager will focus the minds of the club’s players, says former defender Stephen Kelly.

Spurs trailed Leeds 1-0 at home on Saturday and were booed off at half-time, before turning the game around to win 2-1.

“Because the manager is so fresh in the door, the players couldn’t think anything other than that was directed at them,” Kelly, who played for Spurs from 2000–2006, told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

“Conte could probably use that and say ‘listen, those fans aren’t happy’.

“You watch him and Conte is so engrossed in the game. He kicks every ball. Managers like him, Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, everything that happens they feel involved in it. The Spurs fans have been dying for a manager like this.

“Hopefully it comes with a trophy or getting back in the Champions League. The response from the team to come from a goal down and get back in the game - it was exciting for me.

"There are players playing for their place in the side. They have to prove to him they can do what he wants. You have to think he has assurances from Daniel Levy that he can go and change things and bring new bodies in.”

