Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts says issues of racism in football are "clearly not resolved yet".

The 22-year-old has taken up a new role as the club's player ambassador for equality and diversity.

The Wales international told BBC Radio Leeds he wants to try to "teach the younger generation about the problems occurring now and instil into them early that we're all together and all the same".

"To teach them how to use social media properly so that they're not putting comments on other people's photos or discriminating in any way," he added.

Roberts says that it is important to him for clubs and countries to still take the knee in the fight against racism and that everybody has to "keep pushing, don't let it blow over because it's clearly not done and resolved yet."

Listen to the full interview with Roberts on BBC Sounds