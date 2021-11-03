MOTD Top 10 debuts - Klinsmann arrives

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have been ranking their top 10s again.

This week, the subject matter is Premier League debuts, so which player do they think can claim they had the best opening game in the top flight?

Jurgen Klinsmann introduced himself to Spurs fans by heading home the winner in a 4-3 thriller at Sheffield Wednesday in 1994.

The German then chose to dive on to his chest in celebration – a tongue-in-cheek response to some alleged diving in games.

Lineker said: "It was a brilliant debut and the self-deprecation - the fact he was known as a bit of a diver and then he did the dive into the ground - I think it just helped him into the hearts of Tottenham fans and I think fans everywhere appreciated the humour."

Richards: "He had the goal, he had the dive, he got stretchered off. It was a debut to remember. I just liked it because of the dive."

You can read about who else made the top 10 here and you can listen to the podcast episode here.