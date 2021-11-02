Raphael Varane: Manchester United might have found a formula that satisfies their immediate needs. Three central defenders at the back with Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire either side of Varane might be the answer. He brought a quiet authority to a United defence against Spurs that, in previous weeks, had looked decidedly shaky. The France international also provides an element of pace. Varane has a little bit of what Lindelof and Maguire don't have.

Cristiano Ronaldo: If he had not scored against Spurs, it would have been Ronaldo's longest league drought in front of goal for 12 years since his first Old Trafford spell. An interesting statistic, but one the Portuguese star shut down within a matter of minutes. Ronaldo may be 36, but that has not affected his ability to score goals. Run around maybe, but not score goals. His volley against Tottenham that flashed by Hugo Lloris like a meteorite was of the highest order.

Edinson Cavani: The finish by Cavani was only equalled by the quality of pass from the person who provided it - Ronaldo. These two soccer giants know a thing or two about important games and big moments. They can't cover the ground as well as they used to, but few know the game better. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer owes his managerial position to these two players.

Read what else Garth had to say about the United trio, plus see who else made it into his team of the week