Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The victory over Brighton was good for Steven Gerrard - three points, the end of a five-match losing run and a positive start to his tenure at Villa Park.

But the performance was not so good, it suggested problems from the past will be easily resolved.

For long periods, Brighton dominated with their neat passing game, even if their old failing of being meek in front of goal remains and a run of eight games without a win is a worry.

Villa won it with a surge at the end. John McGinn was outstanding; Ollie Watkins got his goal.

However, as he starts his first full week of training with all his squad available, there is plenty for Gerrard to get his teeth into.