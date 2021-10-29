Chelsea have been alerted to the possibility of bringing Eden Hazard back to Stamford Bridge from Real Madrid in January. (ESPN), external

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has asked Chelsea's hierarchy to sign another forward in January to ease the pressure on Romelu Lukaku. (Transfer Window Podcast via Express), external

Meanwhile, Chelsea are confident Denmark defender Andreas Christensen, 25, will sign a new long-term contract at the club. (Football Insider), external

The Blues are looking at trying to sign highly rated 16-year-old midfielder Leonardo Cardoso, who has represented Portugal and England at youth level, from West Brom before he commits to a professional deal with the Baggies. (Football Insider), external

