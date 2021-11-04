Spurs 3-2 Vitesse: Conte reaction

Spurs manager Antonio Conte to BT Sport: "It was a crazy game. Usually I don't like this type of game - a crazy game means anything can happen. But at the same time I think we should win and we won.

"We were winning 3-0 then conceded two goals we can avoid. After a red card we were in trouble. To win while suffering is good for this team, these players.

"They needed to improve their confidence. They needed to work a lot. ThHe problem is we have to find the time to work. We have two days until the next game [they play Everton on Sunday], then it's the international break.

"For sure we have to improve. It's not easy because in two days we prepare for this [Everton] game... now we have only one day. Tomorrow it's impossible to work with the players who played tonight. They used a lot of energy. Tomorrow they have to rest and we'll work with the players who didn't play.

"We need to have a bit of patience because we need to work on many aspects - tactically and physically. I'm not afraid about the work. I know only through the work you can reach important targets."