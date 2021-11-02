Henderson on qualification, unbeaten run & Suarez

He says achieving qualification to the knock-out stages if they win tomorrow "would be a big achievement" to progress early from the group with two games to go. He says, ultimately, the main focus is on the performance;

On Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the season in league and cup, Henderson says it’s been a "decent" start. He says there’s still things they want to improve on but that’s always the case and hopefully they can keep progressing as the season goes on;

On facing a Diego Simeone side, Henderson says it will "always be tough against Atletico." He says they have "quality players" and work very hard as a team;