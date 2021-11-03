Jeremy Goss had his name up in lights on this day in 1993 as his goal at Carrow Road helped Norwich topple the mighty Bayern Munich in the Uefa Cup.

These were lofty times for the Canaries, who had landed a shock 2-1 win at Bayern's Olympiastadion in the first leg of the tie two weeks earlier.

Goss scored a stunning volley in the away match and later said "there is no doubt Bayern thought the game would be easy".

Between the two legs, Goss was the talk of national newspapers and duly posed for his photo with one tabloid at Carrow Road.

In the second leg, Bayern struck early but once again Wales international Goss proved any doubters wrong by finding the net on 50 minutes to send his side through 3-2 on aggregate.

They were eventually eliminated by Inter Milan, who went on to win the tournament.