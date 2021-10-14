Leicester City host Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Leicester recorded a 2-1 win at Old Trafford in May - a result which confirmed Manchester City as Premier League champions for the third time in four years.

Caglar Soyuncu's far-post header with 66 minutes played proved decisive, after Mason Greenwood had cancelled out Luke Thomas' opener for the Foxes in the first half.

It was a first Old Trafford victory over Manchester United since 1998 for Leicester and it left the hosts 10 points behind City with only three games remaining.

But, despite requiring only four points from their final two games to finish in the top four, Leicester were unable to claim a Champions League place.