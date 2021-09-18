Man City 0-0 Southampton: Guardiola reaction

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "We were not good in our build-up and we lost simple balls with our passes because we were not clever today, and a little bit sloppy.

"We have to compliment Southampton and move forward.

"The reason we didn’t win is not because we didn’t have a centre-forward. We didn’t win because our process, to play and create better balls for the players up front, was not good.

"We didn’t do the process with our back four and Fernandinho - the five guys who have to bring the ball to the other players, it was not good."