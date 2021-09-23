Dyche on strikers, Cornet and calmness

Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Burnley take on Leicester on Saturday.

Here are some of the key lines from the Clarets boss:

He says there is always a calmness to how they work. "The players think they have been playing well and I do. There's a belief pattern that we are competitive outfit";

On Maxwel Cornet: "You’re looking to add players who can affect the group in a positive way. He’s had a good start but he’s still getting used to the football here. With respect to Rochdale it is a different challenge to Leicester";

Jay Rodriguez scored four goals against Rochdale in the League Cup and Dyche says he has always had faith in his strikers: "The biggest pressure I put on them is to be in there to score. It seems a strange thing to say but sometimes strikers get a bit fearsome and don't want to get in to the danger areas as often, almost a strange fear of missing a chance".

