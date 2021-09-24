A World Cup every two years: What do you think?

Former Arsenal manager and now Fifa's head of global development Arsene Wenger is proposing a biennial World Cup.

The Frenchman believes it is a "gamble" worth taking to "make football better".

“We can organise a World Cup every two years because that is where the best play against the best and that makes everybody better," Wenger told BBC sports editor Dan Roan.

“Today, I would say that out of 211 countries in the world, 133 have never been at the World Cup. I believe as well to have more chances to go to a World Cup and to play more often World Cups, countries will do something about their football.”

